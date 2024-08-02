Medical examiner rules man’s death as a homicide months after attack at homeless shelter

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is sharing new details about a man who died more than two weeks after being assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless shelter in March.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 40-year-old Devaughn Wesley Levi was seriously injured on March 19. Police said Levi was attacked on the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to information from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released Friday morning, he then died 18 days later, on April 6.

The medical examiner determined Levi’s cause of death to be due to complications from blunt force craniocerebral injuries. His death is now being classified as a homicide.

At the time of the incident, Minneapolis police said the event leading up to the assault was unclear but said no arrests had been made at the time.