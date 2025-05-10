Medical emergency possible factor in fatal Minneapolis crash

A medical emergency is being considered a possible factor in a fatal Minneapolis crash on Thursday night.

Minneapolis police said that officers responded to a crash with injuries on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South just after 7:15 p.m.

Authorities found a woman in her 60s receiving medical care, who was then brought to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 69-year-old Deanne Marie Hild.

The police department said the woman was driving south when her car sideswiped another vehicle and then hit a parked car.

Officials add that a medical emergency is being considered as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

There were no other injuries in the crash, police say.