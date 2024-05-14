MDH to host meeting Tuesday on closure of psychiatric inpatient unit at Staples hospital

Staples community members are invited to a public hearing on Tuesday evening regarding the decision by Lakewood Health System to close its psychiatric inpatient unit at the area hospital.

Although the 10-bed unit is closing, the Minnesota Department of Health says Lakewood Health will still provide outpatient mental health services.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m., and community members will be able to hear from MDH on the change in services and available alternatives for patients.

Anyone interested in attending can do so by calling 651-395-7448 or CLICKING HERE and using the access code 777 081 222#.

CLICK HERE for additional meeting information.