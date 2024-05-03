MDH launches campaign aimed at raising awareness on care for pregnant Black women

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is launching a new campaign aimed at raising awareness on the warning signs of pregnancy-related complications.

The Hear Her campaign places a focus on advocating for Black women, who frequently don’t have their concerns taken seriously.

Black Minnesotans represent 13% of the birthing population but made up 27% of the 75 pregnancy-related deaths over the course of 2017-2019, according to an MDH report on maternal mortality.

“In one of the healthiest states in the country, Black women are dying at a rate that far exceeds their share of the population,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We are bringing the campaign to Minnesota because we can all play a role in doing more to hear, learn and act on preventing these deaths.”

MDH officials say the goal of the campaign is to encourage friends, family and health care providers to listen to their partner when they have a concern regarding their pregnancy.

The Hear Her campaign will run throughout the summer. The MDH is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through co-branded materials and statewide ads throughout the course of the campaign.