MDH is laying off employees, reducing services due to $220 million federal funding cut

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) provided more details about how the federal government slashing more than $220 million in federal grants is directly impacting the department.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported, MDH said on March 26 that they were made aware of approximately $226 million in federal grants being terminated. The money was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was part of the Trump administration’s decision to cancel more than $11 billion in COVID-19-related grants for state and local health departments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

MDH said on Tuesday that they sent layoff notices to 170 employees whose positions were funded by the grant money. Other employees were sent “at risk” notices of being laid off due to rules around seniority for layoffs.

MDH said in total about 300 people were sent notices on Tuesday, and 20 people who were slated to start with the department had their offers rescinded.

The press release says the staffing cuts will impact a variety of public health responses for the state, including wastewater surveillance, measles, H5N1 (bird flu), the state public health laboratory, and community clinics and vaccination efforts.

“We are working now to figure out how much of this critical public health work we can save and continue,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

“The sudden and unexpected action from the federal government left us with no choice but to proceed with layoffs immediately. It is devastating to be forced to reduce critical services and give notices to so many dedicated public health professionals because the federal government decided to renege on its commitment to our state. They left us in the lurch, with no advance notice, no close-out period, halting work that would have helped us address chronic gaps in the system and be better prepared for future threats.”

The press release also lists these impacts due to the funding cuts: