Mayor Frey to announce affordable housing results Wednesday

Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to address the community Wednesday to announce a historic number of affordable homes being built throughout the past year.

Joining Mayor Frey are Council Members Jeremiah Ellison and Michael Rainville, staff from the City of Minneapolis’ Community Planning and Economic Development (CPED) Team and local housing leaders.

Frey’s administration says it has invested in deeply affordable housing at a rate six times higher than that of previous administrations. Deeply affordable housing is available to Minnesotans at or lower than 30% Area Median Income (AMI).

A news conference is scheduled to be held at 12 p.m.

