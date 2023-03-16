Mayor Frey, city leadership to provide update Thursday on city action after Floyd death

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and city leaders are set to provide an update on Minneapolis’ application of the 2021 after-action review recommendations during a news conference Thursday.

Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent civil unrest in February of 2021, Mayor Frey asked the city to complete an after-action review and analysis of the city’s response. The findings and 27 recommendations were presented to the City Council on March 8, 2022.

Frey’s office says the Office of Emergency Management has worked with the city to develop a plan to execute the recommendations. Since 2021, city leaders have given quarterly updates to the Committee of the Whole (COW), which addresses the work being done to implement the city’s findings.

Thursday's news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.

