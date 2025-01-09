Mattress catches fire in Minneapolis apartment, 1 hurt

One person has been taken to the hospital after reportedly being injured in a Minneapolis apartment fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a four-story building on the 700 block of 16th Street East.

There, crews found a mattress on fire in a unit on the building’s second floor. Flames were extinguished and taken out of the building.

A resident inside the apartment, a woman, was reported to have received burn injuries to her arms due to the fire and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Residents were able to return to the building after smoke was ventilated from the building.

At this time a cause for the fire has not been identified.