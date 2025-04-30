Matt Little, former state senator and Lakeville mayor, announces run for CD2 House Seat

Matt Little, a former Minnesota state senator, is planning a run for Congress at the national level, hoping to represent Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district.

Little’s campaign comes a day after Democrat Angie Craig announced that she would not seek reelection for the position, instead planning to run for the Senate in 2026.

Little is the first in what is expected to be a political chain reaction in the 2nd Congressional District, a heavily competitive region that Minnesota Republicans and Democrats both vie for. An estimated dozen potential candidates had been waiting for Craig’s decision before launching a campaign.

Little is no stranger to Minnesota politics; he was elected to the Lakeville City Council in 2010 and was elected mayor of the city the following year.

After an unopposed re-election, Little, true to his surname, was narrowly elected to Minnesota’s 58th State Senate district as a member of the DFL with 387 votes over his Republican opponent in 2016.

However, he was unsuccessful in his re-election bid in 2020, losing the seat to Republican Zach Duckworth, who received a 5,480 majority over Little.