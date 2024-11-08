Massive 54-inch muskie caught on Mille Lacs

Another massive muskie has been caught on a Minnesota lake.

According to the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), Art Weston caught a 54-inch (138 centimeters) muskie on Mille Lacs near Garrison on Oct. 29.

The IGFA states that it could potentially set the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species.

After recording the length on his official IGFA measuring device, Weston released the fish safely.

The record is currently pending and under review.