Masonic Children’s Hospital surpasses 2,000 organ transplants

M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital announced that it has officially surpassed 2,000 organ transplants.

Few other pediatric hospital systems in the world have achieved this, and M Health Fairview said Masonic Children’s is one of the oldest and most esteemed pediatric transplant programs globally.

“Reaching our 2000th pediatric transplant is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our multidisciplinary team, as well as the resilience and bravery of our young patients and their families,” said Olivia Ajja, service line executive for solid organ transplants at M Health Fairview. “We are incredibly proud of this milestone and remain committed to advancing the field of pediatric transplantation.”

The healthcare system is a longtime partner of LifeSource, an organ procurement organization.

M Health Fairview boasts several other achievements in pediatric organ transplants:

Performing the world’s first infant heart transplant in 1986

Establishing Minnesota’s oldest and most successful pediatric heart and kidney transplant programs

Performing over 438 pediatric liver transplants since the program began in 1964

Performing a liver transplant on Minnesota’s youngest organ transplant patient — a 4-week-old infant

Performing two successful heart transplants on the world’s longest-surviving heart transplant recipient

Including adults, the healthcare system said it has completed a total of 17,299 organ transplants — more than any other transplant center in the region.

“We are committed to furthering research and improving outcomes for our patients,” said Michelle James, clinical director of the solid organ transplant service line at M Health Fairview. “With ongoing advancements in technology and medical knowledge, we aim to continue providing world-class care to children in need of transplants.”