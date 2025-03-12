Mary Fischer crowned as this year’s Miss Shamrock

The St. Patrick’s Association just named the newest Miss Shamrock ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

Mary Fischer was crowned Tuesday night at Minnesota Music Cafe.

Mary Fischer will be the Grand Marshall of the St. Paul St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Monday, which starts at noon near Rice Park.

It will travel along 5th Street and end near Mears Park. The parade celebrates the Irish heritage in St. Paul, as well as the many people with Irish heritage in the city.