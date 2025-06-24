Maroon 5 coming to the Twin Cities for the first time in 7 years

Maroon 5 is set to stop in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 29, as a part of their Love Is Like Tour.

This show will be their first in the Twin Cities since 2018, and their sixth time at the Xcel Energy Center.

Their new album, “Love Is Like”, releases on Aug. 15 with pre-order available. The album marks their first release since 2021’s “Jordi”, with two singles currently available.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster with presale available.