Marisa Simonetti announces run for U.S. Senate

Republican Marisa Simonetti announced she’s running for Minnesota U.S. Senate. This comes less than one year after a failed run for Hennepin County commissioner.

As previously reported, she lost the endorsement of the Third Congressional District Republicans in June of 2024. The move came after her arrest on June 21, 2024 in Edina.

She was charged with fifth-degree assault after being accused of throwing a live tarantula at a tenant of her Edina home.

She’s now announced she’s running for Tina Smith’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Smith announced earlier this year that she’s not seeking reelection.

In Simonetti’s campaign announcement, she says her goal is to “bring hope and peace back to Minnesota.”

The list of candidates planning to run for the seat is growing. On the Republican side, 2024-endorsed Senate candidate Royce White is in, and so is Adam Schwarze, a 2022 congressional candidate. Many other Republicans are being floated as possible candidates, including media personality Michele Tafoya and several state lawmakers.

DFL Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has officially announced a run and Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig has expressed she’s considering running.