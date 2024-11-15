Maplewood standoff ends with 1 in custody

Maplewood officials say a juvenile is in custody following a multi-hour standoff on Friday morning.

According to city officials, police were called to the 1700 block of Beebe Road around 8:45 a.m. for a report of a boy who had a stolen gun and had locked himself in an apartment and wouldn’t leave for either his family or for officers.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer could see multiple squad vehicles and officers at the blocked off intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Beebe Road around 10:15 a.m.

Photos taken at the scene showed officers looking into the windows of at least two buildings in the area.

The boy came out of the apartment around 11:20 a.m., and police say they found a loaded gun while doing a search.

The boy is currently being held for ineligible firearm possession at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center. His exact age hasn’t been released.

No other details about the incident have been provided at this time.