Maplewood mom turns grief into hope through theater

A mom from Maplewood is turning her own grief into a performance she hopes will inspire others.

Joy Donley lost her 16-year-old son, Lewis, back in 2016.

His death ended up helping at least 60 people through organ and tissue donation.

Now, Donley is taking the topic to the stage.

She’s directing a play called “The Tin Woman,” a show about second chances, letting go and finding new life.

Donley said she hopes theater can be a way to spread the message about life-source.

The performance is taking the spotlight during national donate life month.

“Just the small things that I’ve learned from doing the show. I’m amazed at how many people’s lives can be changed… Even from just one person,” said Donley.

“The Tin Woman” will take the stage Sunday night at 7:30 at the Mounds Theater in St. Paul.