Maplewood man with memory and medical issues missing

Law enforcement in Maplewood says a man in his 70s with some memory and medical issues is missing.

A press release from the Maplewood Police Department said officers went to the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue East around 2 p.m. regarding a report that 77-year-old Kermit Hill has been missing since he left his home around 8 a.m.

It’s unlike him to be gone for this length of time, police say. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left, but he is likely on foot, police added.

Anyone who sees him or knows about where he is should call 911.