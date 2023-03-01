Maplewood man sentenced for having pipe bomb

A Maplewood man was sentenced Wednesday after he admitted to having a pipe bomb last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Dylan Raymond Orr was sentenced to two-and-a-half years (30 months) in federal prison for possession of an unregistered destructive device. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

Court documents state that law enforcement executed a search warrant at Orr’s home on April 28, 2022, after Orr sent pictures of two pipe bombs to someone else.

Inside his home, officers found two pipes — including one with BBs attached — as well as end caps and explosive powder, which could be assembled to make a pipe bomb.