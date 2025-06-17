Maple Grove standoff ends in arrest

A man has been arrested after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Maple Grove.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 13200 block of 90th Avenue North after hearing about a person who was pointing a gun at multiple people while walking down the street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they tried to approach the man, but he went inside his home and refused to cooperate with police.

At that point, police tried to negotiate with him, but the man refused to leave his house.

Police eventually found out the male had fired his gun at a person, resulting in officers getting a search warrant and calling in tactical and negotiations teams from both Maple Grove and Plymouth.

Neighbors in the area were also evacuated due to safety concerns. They were able to return to their homes after the suspect surrendered to police at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Dan Morrill spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, saying he woke up from a nap when he received a shelter-in-place alert on his phone on Sunday.

“I looked and I heard a commotion outside my front door, and I saw three cops with their long rifles drawn, and I was like, what the heck is going on?” said Morrill. “As the night progressed, it was just crazy, I heard a lot of commotion, I heard a drone overhead, I heard dogs, I heard a few gunshots… as the night progressed, I heard more information from social media and from other friends in the area.”

He said he’s only been in the area for about three years and is the first major incident he is aware of.

“It’s like a live episode of COPS right outside my door,” Morrill added, saying it appeared there was a “very coordinated effort” to resolve everything.

Police say the suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault and threats of violence. His name and age haven’t been released as of this publishing.