Man, woman found dead inside of vehicle; St. Paul police investigating

St. Paul police say they haven’t found any signs of foul play after two people were found dead inside a vehicle late Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Shamrock Plaza on Lower Afton Road just before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner was brought in.

No other details about the man and woman were immediately provided.

No word on what may have caused their deaths.