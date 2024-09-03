Man with arrest warrants arrives at police station in a stolen vehicle, injures officer before arrest

The Inver Grover Heights Police Department is sharing details about a recent incident they say is hard to believe happened.

The department said it all began on Sunday when officers arrested two people found slumped over in a car. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, while the passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Later, the driver was set to be released to a sober party and called a friend to pick her up at the station.

This, the police department said, is where it gets hard to believe.

According to the police, the friend who arrived to pick up the driver had three arrest warrants in multiple counties, arrived in a stolen vehicle and had incorrect plates on it.

Police said the man knew about his arrest warrants and still decided to arrive at the station.

After learning about his warrants, police went to place the man into custody; however, when an officer went to open the door of the vehicle to arrest him, the driver sped off. The officer was hurt with minor injuries, and other officers began chasing the vehicle.

The chase eventually ended on Highway 52 when a South St. Paul Police Officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Three people were in the reportedly stolen vehicle; the man wanted on warrants was arrested, while the other two occupants were determined to be uninvolved in the incident and later released.

The driver was placed in Dakota County Jail on multiple new charges, including assault on a peace officer and fleeing in a motor vehicle.