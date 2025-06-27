Man who worked with school’s theater department charged with criminal sexual conduct

A man who worked with Hill-Murray School’s theater department has been charged after allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old student.

On Wednesday, Thomas Charles Pinckney, 45, was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct, one count of electronic communication of sexual conduct with a child and one count of electronic distribution of sexual conduct to a child.

According to court documents, on Jan. 22, police responded to Hill-Murray School on the 2600 block of Larpenteur Avenue in Maplewood for a report of criminal sexual conduct.

Officers were told that a contract worker with the school’s theater department, later identified as Pinckney, engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old student both at the school and at other locations throughout the city.

The student told authorities she first met Pinckney through school and community theater work when she was in seventh grade. She said that Pinckney began flirting with her at the end of her 9th-grade year and began sending her “dirty jokes” on Instagram.

In May 2024, they started messaging on Snapchat, and Pinckney began sending nude photographs of himself and asked to hang out in person. The student said that at one point, she was touched by Pinckney when they were at the school theater, court records note.

Pinckney also told the student not to tell anybody about their messages and said, “Nobody can know. It can be dangerous.” According to the criminal complaint, the student said she kept the secret until about December 2024, when she told two friends.

She noted that the last sexually explicit video she received from Pinckney was on Jan. 21, and she was called into the school’s administration office the next day.

Later that day, the two exchanged messages with Pinckney telling her that she needed to get rid of him from her phone, court documents say.

An assistant theater director told police Pinckney worked with the school’s theater groups in sound design and at a community theater in Maplewood. School administrators told police Pinckney was not a direct employee of the school, but that they contracted him through the company he owned.

On March 26, police executed a search warrant on Pinckney’s home, and he told authorities that he had contact with school-aged kids about theater and sound-related projects. He added that he only had contact with kids on social media after they graduated and denied having any inappropriate contact with children, the complaint states.

Law enforcement searched Pinckney’s electronic devices and found photos that corroborated the student’s description of his home, which she had seen from the pictures and videos he had sent her.

Pinckney was taken into custody on Thursday night and placed in the Ramsey County Jail.

KSTP has reached out to Hill-Murray School for a statement but has not yet received a response.