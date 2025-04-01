Man who swindled dozens out of nearly $1M sentenced to 12.5 years

An Albertville man who swindled over 40 victims out of nearly $1 million was sentenced to 12.5 years(150 months) in prison.

Richard Patrick Wooton, 55, must pay over $201,000 in restitution. He has credit for 537 days already served.

As previously reported, dozens of homeowners across Wright, Hennepin and Sherburne counties paid Wooton for construction projects from July 2017 to July 2018 and never received the work they paid for.

Through his company, Crossroads Remodeling, Wooton also stole money from several subcontractors.