Man who stabbed his girlfriend 36 times in police chase sentenced to 20 years

A man who led Mankato police on a chase and reportedly stabbed his girlfriend 36 times was sentenced Tuesday.

Dustin Murilla, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree premeditated murder. Four other charges he was facing were dismissed.

The sentence comes over a year after Murilla led police on a chase through Mankato on highways and neighborhood streets before being stopped by a police officer who drove into Mankato’s car, flipping it.

Murilla’s girlfriend was able to exit the vehicle, where she was reportedly covered in blood and collapsed on the ground before she could get to officers.

At the hospital, it was determined that she had been stabbed 36 times, including a cut across her throat.

Murilla will serve his sentence in the St. Cloud Prison and must pay nearly $2,000 in restitution. He will also receive credit for 502 days served.