Man who solicited sex from minors sentenced to 180 days

A man who engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl and solicited a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 180 days.

Court documents state Xang Vang, 39, can spend the 180 days in home detention, work release or go to jail on weekends. He has credit for three days already served.

Vang pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

For the criminal sexual conduct charge, he got a 12-year sentence — which will be stayed for the duration of his 15-year probation. He also got the 180-day sentence.

For the sexual electronic communication charge, he received a 2.5-year sentence, which will be stayed for the duration of his three-year probation. He also got 180 days for this charge.

On April 18, 2023, police were informed that Vang was trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old and had previously paid a 13-year-old for sex.

