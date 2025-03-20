Man who robbed bank in Inver Grove Heights sentenced to time served, probation

A man who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights in June of 2023 was sentenced to five years of probation.

Joshua Richard Wallace Johnson, 23, was also sentenced to serve 124 days at the Dakota County Jail but had credit for 124 days already served. If he successfully completes his probation, his felony conviction of second-degree aggravated robbery will be modified to a misdemeanor.

He entered a guilty plea in December.

According to court documents, Johnson gave the bank teller at Wells Fargo a note that said something along the lines of, “Give me $150,000 or I will shoot you,” and ran off after the teller emptied the cash drawer.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed a man wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the bank robbery. The suspect’s car in the video was linked to Johnson.

When Johnson was arrested, he told police that the bank robbery “was a joke” and “it must not have been very funny.”

Police found the cash, clothing and keys to the car that was seen at the gas station in Johnson’s home. Inside the car were the sunglasses and mask that he wore during the bank robbery.