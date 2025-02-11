Man who reportedly shot at his brother’s ex charged with assault

A man is facing up to seven years in prison, accused of firing a weapon at his brother’s ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents, Terry Lee Higgins, 39, has been charged with second-degree assault, using a dangerous weapon, for allegedly shooting at a woman in St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, police were called to the St. Paul Saloon at 1045 Hudson Road for a report of shots being fired outside the bar around 11:53 p.m.

Officers said they spoke with a woman who said she had come to the bar to get her keys from her ex-boyfriend.

However, the woman said she got into an argument with her ex and his brother, identified as Higgins, which escalated to threats of violence from her ex and yelling from Higgins.

The woman said she left, and the two followed her outside the bar, throwing the house key on the ground and continuing to threaten to hit her.

After grabbing her key, the woman said she got into her car to leave when she heard multiple gunshots and saw Higgins standing in the middle of the road. The woman said she did not see a gun, but said the two were known to carry firearms.

The woman told police the two then followed her in their own vehicle. She says the two later returned to the bar after she drove back to the location.

Officers located both of the brothers in the car and detained them; neither was cooperative, according to the court documents.

No gun was located at the scene.