Man who reportedly aimed crossbow at law enforcement arrested, faces 12 years in prison

A man accused of threatening law enforcement with a crossbow and then running from authorities is now in custody and is facing up to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents in Hennepin County, Randy Mathews has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, both felonies.

The charges stem from an incident on June 11, when someone called the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for a civil dispute, asking deputies to be in the area as they towed a vehicle at the 11000 block of Crow Hassan Park Road in Hanover.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Mathews by the front door of the property with a crossbow in hand.

As deputies began to speak with the caller, Mathews reportedly left the house with a cane corso dog and began walking towards Crow Hassan Park Road.

Mathews, according to the deputies, attempted to agitate the dog and get it to go towards the deputies. The sheriff’s office says Mathews trains dogs for protection and to attack people.

After continuously being asked to bring the dog back inside, Mathews brought the cane corso back into the house, but returned with another dog, this time a German Shepherd.

Mathews would speak with a deputy who had his window rolled down in his car. As the conversation continued, the deputy said Mathews continued to make threats to the deputy who in turn “disengaged” with him.

This reportedly angered Mathews, who opened the deputy’s car door; the deputy got out and aimed a taser at Mathews, who continued to make threats. The deputy used the taser against Mathews, though court documents said it did not incapacitate Mathews.

Mathews retreated to the residence and pointed a crossbow at deputies before he ran inside the house and later left the property.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 11, and he was captured on Friday.