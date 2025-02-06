Man who punched state trooper sentenced to 17 months in prison, must pay $1.2K in restitution

A man who punched a state trooper in November of 2023 was recently sentenced to serve 17 months in prison.

Isaac Samuel Jackson, 37, was given credit for 23 days already served. He must also pay $1,263.03 in restitution to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jackson was convicted on one count of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer. Counts of first-degree property damage to a public safety motor vehicle and one count of obstruction due to interference with a peace officer were dismissed.

As previously reported, authorities were called to a welfare check on a man standing outside a stalled vehicle on I-94 under the 3rd Avenue South overpass. When a trooper approached him, Jackson reportedly said he was drunk, his wife was in the car and his brother had just died.

After showing signs of impairment, a criminal complaint says the trooper asked to speak with Jackson’s wife and to switch places, and that’s when Jackson allegedly became aggressive and loud, eventually following the trooper, putting his hands inches away from the trooper’s face and making racist comments.

After a second trooper told Jackson to get back inside the car, the complaint says he punched the trooper’s jaw and then went back inside the vehicle, causing redness on the trooper’s left side cheek and chin area.

Once Jackson was put in handcuffs, the complaint says four troopers had to physically pick him up in order to put him in the squad car since he wasn’t cooperating, and at one point, he tried to kick the squad car’s door open, causing damage to the vehicle, which is said to be “nearly new.” The complaint says the door wouldn’t properly close, there was dented plastic inside and a crease to sheet metal on the outside.