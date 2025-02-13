Man who planned burglary turned homicide sentenced to over 30 years

A man who orchestrated a burglary that turned into a homicide in Isanti County has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison.

On Wednesday, an Isanti County court sentenced Fredy Saavedra Olivar to 25.5 years in prison for murder and received a consecutive five-year sentence for the home invasion burglary that led to the homicide.

In November of last year, Olivar was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

As previously reported, on Dec. 12-13, 2023, Olivar hired three people dressed as police officers to burglarize a ranch in Spencer Brook Township, which was an alleged drug stash house.

Officials say that Olivar gave the men guns, drugs and the address of the house. He also coordinated with the men on the phone moments before the crime.

During the burglary, Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandes was shot and killed. Four other people, including a toddler, were present during the incident.

The three remaining defendants — Abraham Alexander Houle, Jerold Allen Downs and Jessie Mateo Rodrigues — all have hearings scheduled for later this year.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted the case at the request of the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.

“My heart goes out to Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandes’s loved ones, and to all those who had to witness the crime orchestrated by Fredy Saavedra Olivar. These are difficult and tragic circumstances for many, and I hope this conviction is able to bring solace to those who need it,” said Ellison. “My Office will continue working to improve public safety across our state by partnering with county attorneys and prosecuting criminals who pose a danger to their communities.”