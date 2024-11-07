Man who orchestrated planned burglary, consequent murder found guilty

A man who reportedly hired three people to dress as police officers and burglarize an Isanti County drug house, leading to the murder of 42-year-old Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandez in December, has been found guilty.

Fredy Saavedra Olivar was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary, according to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case at the request of the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.

Saavedra Olivar gave the men guns, drugs and the house’s address. He also reportedly coordinated with them on the phone moments before the shooting.

Three other people are pending trial, Ellison added.

