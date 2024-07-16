Man who drowned in Lakeville on Saturday identified

A man who drowned in Lakeville Saturday evening has been identified.

26-year-old Reynaldo Antonio Patishtan Hernandez, of Northfield, was found deceased in eight feet of water, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders were called to a potential drowning on Lake Marion around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said that two men were on an inflatable device in the swimming area when a wave from a nearby boat caused them to fall into the water.

A bystander was able to rescue the first man but Patishtan Hernandez went underwater before he could be rescued and didn’t resurface.

He was found 40 yards offshore, according to police.