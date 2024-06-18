Man who died at Stillwater prison identified

An inmate who passed away at the Stillwater Minnesota Correctional Facility over the weekend has been identified.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) identified the man as 22-year-old Dalmario Smith, who was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. The DOC said they attempted life-saving efforts, but Smith was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m.

The Ramsey County Medical Exmainer’s Office has completed an autopsy, with the DOC stating the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play. However, investigators are looking into the possible ingestion of suspected synthetic drugs based on the evidence they say was found in Smith’s cell.

The DOC reports synthetic drugs are a challenge for prisons in Minnesota and across the nation, as they can be infused into paper that enters facilities through the mail. MCF-Stillwater is reportedly photocopying all incoming mail to combat this, with the exception of legal mail due to attorney-client privilege.