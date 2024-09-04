Man who broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her gets 20 years in prison

A man who broke into a woman’s home in St. Paul and sexually assaulted her was sentenced on Tuesday to just over 20 years(241 months) in prison.

Deonte Thomas, 34, received over 14 years(172 months) for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and over five years(69 months) for the first-degree burglary charge. The two sentences will be served consecutively and he will be eligible for conditional release after 10 years. Court records show he has credit for 131 days already served.

One count of illegal firearm possession was dismissed at sentencing.

Thomas must also register as a predatory offender for life. He pleaded guilty in July.

As previously reported, Thomas broke the glass on the door to the victim’s home early in the morning of April 15 and then reached through to unlock the door. The victim, awoken by the pounding on the door, asked Thomas what he wanted, then handed over her purse after he said he wanted money. However, Thomas then said, “I’m not looking for money,” and attacked her, the complaint states.

According to court documents, Thomas struggled with the woman on her bathroom floor and bed, choked her until she passed out and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint when she regained consciousness.

Security cameras from the area captured Thomas near the scene at the time, and his girlfriend confirmed a still frame from one of the videos was him.

When he was arrested, Thomas reportedly admitted to many details of the case, except for having a gun and choking the victim.