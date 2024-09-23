Man who accidentally shot self inside St. Paul school gets probation

A man accused of accidentally shooting himself at a St. Paul elementary school earlier this year was sentenced last week.

Lamont Jaytaris Gray, 31, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to serve two days in Ramsey County Jail, but had credit for two days already served.

As previously reported, Gray previously pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

St. Paul police were called to Como Park Elementary School on Jan. 18 on a report of a man who had accidentally shot himself. Gray told police the accidental discharge of the pistol happened when he tightened his belt while playing basketball.

Witnesses said there were 40-50 people in the gym at the time, most of whom were children.