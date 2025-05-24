Man wanted for throwing a dog through a St. Paul apartment window, damaging inside unit

A man, who was supposed to be watching an apartment unit and the tenant’s pets, is facing up to seven years in prison after he reportedly trashed the unit and threw a dog out a window that was later found dead.

According to court documents, on Nov. 30, 2024, St. Paul police were called to an apartment where a caller said they saw what looked like a dog being thrown through a window.

Court records state an upstairs neighbor was the one who made the call hours after they had heard loud noises coming from the below unit, including what sounded like someone throwing themselves against a wall.

After reviewing a video from a ring camera, the neighbor said she saw what looked like a dog being thrown through a window.

The neighbor called the tenant of the unit, who said she was out of town and had left the apartment and her pets, one dog and two cats, in the care of Jake William Scandrett.

In a phone call with Scandrett, he reportedly told the tenant nothing was wrong with the unit and said he knew nothing about a broken window. He was asked to leave by the tenant prior to the police arriving.

Police were given permission to come in by the tenant, who had not yet returned, with the help of the aforementioned neighbor, who had a key.

The unit inside had blood stains and fecal matter on several of the walls, an aquarium tank and a bedroom dresser, with damage to the interior door, window and various items.

Cameras inside the apartment captured noise described as “a dog being tortured,” but no videos of what was happening. An additional video also reportedly captured the dog being thrown through the window.

The body of a baby French bulldog was found in a pile of leaves. The tenant said the dog was not theirs but one Scandrett had recently gotten; he also reportedly owned a small poodle.

On Dec. 3, police were called back to the apartment when a small brown poodle was found dead inside the outdoor trash. Court documents did not state if the dog was determined to be Scandrett’s.

Scandrett is facing up to seven years in prison for two charges — one count of animal torture and one count of first-degree property damage.

At this time, Scandrett is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.