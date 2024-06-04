Man wanted for double homicide in Dinkytown in December

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred in December in Dinkytown.

Authorities don’t currently know where 26-year-old Taynard Godsey is, but believe he is either in Minnesota or Arizona. They also believe he could be using a fake name.

Godsey is 5’11” and weighs around 130 pounds. He has light brown hair styled in short dreadlocks. Police say he has freckles and both of his ears are pierced.

Godsey also has a birthmark on his right arm and multiple tattoos on his left arm.

If you see Godsey, don’t approach him — call 911.

If you know where he is, you can contact Minneapolis Police Department at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.

If you submit a tip that helps authorities arrest Godsey, you could be eligible for a financial reward.