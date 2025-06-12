Man wanted for aiming crossbow at Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly aimed a crossbow at Hennepin County deputies Wednesday afternoon in Hanover.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Randy Mathews is wanted and not in custody as of Thursday morning.

Mathews reportedly got into a dispute with a tow truck company that was attempting to take a vehicle at 11000 Crow-Hassan Park Road in Hanover, and around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called.

The sheriff’s office says at 4:35 p.m., Mathews walked outside a residence, pointed a crossbow at authorities, made threats and then went back inside.

The sheriff’s office requested that everyone, except Mathews, leave the house, which they did.

A perimeter was established, and while a crossbow was found by police, Mathews was not.

Mathews is described by authorities as 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 222 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that residents stay vigilant and call police if they spot him.