Man, teen arrested on attempted murder charges after Willmar shooting leaves 2 injured

A man and a teen are being held on felony attempted murder and felony assault charges in connection to a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

According to Willmar police, the shooting happened at a home on the 700 block of Third Street Southeast.

Police say 21-year-old St. Cloud man is being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail and a 15-year-old boy is being held at Prairie Lake Youth Programs Secure Unit.

No information about the two victims was provided. One was treated and released from the hospital and the other had minor gunshot injuries, police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from a “recent dispute.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no court documents have been posted as of this publishing.

According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s annual Uniform Crime Report, Minnesota’s 8th Judicial District, which includes Willmar in Kandiyohi County, reported the least violent crimes of any district last year.