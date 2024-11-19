Man takes plea deal, gets 5 years in connection with January shooting

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to five years in connection with his role in a shooting.

In exchange for Joseph Paul Nelson pleading guilty to illegal firearm possession, charges of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree aggravated robbery and four additional counts of illegal firearm possession were dismissed, according to court documents.

Nelson has credit for 316 days already served.

As previously reported, St. Paul officers responded to the 1000 block of Jessamine Avenue East on a report of a shooting in January. There, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in his neck and shoulder. His injuries were non-life-threatening.