Man suspected of killing a woman in Wabasha County arrested in Chester Woods Park

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says the man believed to have killed a 36-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon has been apprehended.

44-year-old Craig Alan Hameister of Rochester faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office said at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call about a woman who was severely injured and in need of assistance.

Melissa Hunt, 36, was found injured in the West Newton area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries while at the hospital.

Almost 40 miles away in Chester Woods Park, the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hameister.

He was taken to the Wabasha County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The sheriff’s office says Hunt and Hameister did have a previous relationship together.

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

