Man suffers life-threatening wound after reportedly being shot by an acquaintance

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday after a man was shot by a reported acquaintance.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says officers responded to Franklin Ave. East and Hiawatha Ave. around 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot. There, they found a man with life-threatening injuries who was later taken by emergency medical services to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital.

According to the MPD, preliminary information indicates the man was driving a vehicle when he got out to speak with an acquaintance. The man was then later shot by this same acquaintance and was able to drive to a nearby fire station to receive aid.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate.