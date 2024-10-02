Man sues city of Minneapolis, alleging he was shot in the head with projectile while protesting in 2020

A man has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis, saying he suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was shot in the head with a projectile by an MPD officer while protesting George Floyd’s death in May of 2020.

Mason Hermann is seeking monetary damages, but a specific amount isn’t listed.

Credit: Mason Hermann lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis

He alleges the city violated his First Amendment rights by subjecting him to First Amendment retaliation.

According to the lawsuit, Hermann joined a group on Lake Street on May 27, 2020, to protest the city’s police misconduct, including the murder of George Floyd by MPD Officer Derek Chauvin.

MPD officers were on the roof of the third precinct with tactical gear. The lawsuit claims nobody was rioting or throwing anything at officers.

The lawsuit states that “Without warning, MPD officers began firing at the crowd with 40-millimeter impact projectiles, tear gas and other ‘less lethal’ munitions.”

Hermann claims that an MPD officer intentionally aimed at his head and states he was hit on the left side of his head with a less lethal round. He alleges he was shot in retaliation for the protest and “to chill Hermann’s further speech.”

Credit: Mason Hermann lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis

The lawsuit also alleges that officers didn’t give any warnings or commands prior to reportedly firing less-lethal projectiles.

After being hit by the less-lethal round, Hermann says he fell to the ground and started bleeding from his head. As he went home that night, he noticed a decline in his mental functioning and was later brought to the hospital.

Hermann was found to have suffered a three-inch laceration to his scalp, bleeding inside his skull, skull fractures and a concussion. He was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, the lawsuit states.

Hermann also added that since his TBI, he has experienced a significant decline in his mental health and that his daily functioning and interpersonal relationships have been negatively impacted. He has struggled with short-term memory loss, headaches and fatigue as well, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that the city of Minneapolis failed to properly train its officers on respecting the constitutional rights of people during crowd control, protests, and expressing First Amendment rights.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the city of Minneapolis for comment and will update this article if one is received.