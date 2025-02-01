Man struck with glass bottle during altercation in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police say one person is recovering, and another has been arrested following an altercation Friday.
According to police, police were called to assist a man who was bleeding from the head at the 2500 block of Centeral Avenue northeast around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
Police found that a man had received non-life-threatening injuries from a glass bottle he was struck by.
According to police, the man had been involved in a physical altercation with another person when he was hit with the bottle, which caused lacerations to his head.
The other man he had been fighting later left the area in a vehicle before police arrived but was later found and arrested.
Police said they are still working to determine what lledup to the altercation.