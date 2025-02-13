Man struck by vehicle in St. Paul after getting off bus

A man is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night after getting off a bus in St. Paul.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Snelling Avenue North and Selby Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the right southbound lane of Snelling Avenue.

Although his condition hasn’t been released as of this publishing, police said when officers found him, he was breathing – but wasn’t responsive. No other details have been provided by police about the man, other than he was taken to Regions Hospital.

The driver of the passenger vehicle who caused the crash, according to police, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers as they continue to investigate the crash. So far, police say their investigation shows the man got off the bus, walked across the street and was then hit.