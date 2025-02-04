Man stabbed several times overnight in St. Paul

A man was brought to the hospital after being stabbed several times during the overnight hours on Tuesday morning, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of an assault.

There, they found a man with several stab wounds to his back and legs. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into Ramsey County Jail for assault. No other details about the suspect were immediately provided.