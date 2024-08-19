Man stabbed after being followed to his vehicle, MPD says

A man was stabbed after two people followed him to his vehicle Sunday night, Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and Chicago Avenue at 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

There, police found a man suffering stab wounds. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim was walking to his vehicle when he realized that he was being followed. The two people attacked him and then ran off, police said.

The man realized he had been stabbed after they left.

No arrests have been made.