Man shot multiple times inside Minneapolis home with children inside

A man was shot multiple times inside a home in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Delaware Street Southeast for a report of a shooting around 6:43 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect and victim knew each other.

Two women and three children under the age of 11 were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Minneapolis Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators say they are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.