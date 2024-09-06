Man shot inside his vehicle early Friday in Ericsson neighborhood, wound considered non-life-threatening

A man was shot early Friday morning in a shooting that Minneapolis police are still trying to determine the circumstances behind.

The shooting occurred at 2:41 a.m. on the 4700 block of 28th Avenue South, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the man was inside of his vehicle when he was struck by gunfire, though a cause behind the shooting is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.