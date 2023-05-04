Man shot, injured in Washinton County after fellow hunter mistakes him for a turkey

A 54-year-old Arden Hills man was injured Thursday afternoon when a fellow hunter allegedly mistook him for a turkey and shot him, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men, in the same hunting party, were in the Bayport Wildlife Management Area east of Northbrook Boulevard. A 48-year-old Excelsior man thought the victim was a turkey and shot him, authorities said.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.